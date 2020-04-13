Johannesburg: With people finding various ways to spend time during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Brazilian model challenged her cricket coach boyfriend to teach her how to bat during the 21-day isolation period. And they are doing it.

According to a report in dailymail.co.uk, Coco Cuhna suggested her boyfriend Gio Colucci that it might be fun to see if he could show her how to bat.

“I was joking…he took it very seriously,” Coco said. “I thought ‘Oh my gosh, what have I got myself in for!”

Coco revealed she is spending 25 minutes a day learning how to pull, cut and drive from Gio, who is a director at The Cricket Academy in Cape Town, South Africa and has coached the likes of England batsman Tom Wesley, Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman and Ben Curran, brother of England duo Tom and Sam.

‘I had never had any contact with cricket before, I never even knew about it before I moved to South Africa,’ said the Brazilian model.

However, with 15 days passed, Coco is now enjoying the drill.

Gio too has been impressed with the improvement shown by his girlfriend. “I’ve seen a massive improvement,” he said.

“I never doubted that we would be able to do it but she is doing it far faster than I thought she would. She has started to really cane some drives! It is great because it reaffirms how simple you can make things if you know how to communicate the fundamentals,” he added.

