Bhubaneswar: To benefit cricket fans, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will operate extra buses to and from Barabati Stadium, which is hosting an ODI match between India and West Indies December 22, Sunday.

Mo Buses will operate from Master Canteen via National Highway and from Baramunda bus stand via Nandankanan between 8.30am to 11 am. The buses will drop the commuters at the nearest designated parking place for Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Also, in order to facilitate people to reach their destination after the match, CRUT will ply Mo Buses from 10 pm onwards from the designated parking place.

The bus fare for this ODI Cricket special service will be Rs. 30 from point to point.

“This special service will enable commuters to reach Barabati Stadium safely and without hassles at an affordable price. We want the cricket enthusiasts to enjoy their onward journey and avoid self-driving to the venue,” said Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, CRUT. She further said that they are expecting more and more people to avail this service on the special day.