Brisbane: The young India pace attack that restricted Australia to below 400 has earned rave reviews for its discipline from not just the seniors in the Indian camp but also from the Australians.

While the Indians had, throughout the series, managed to restrict Australia to within 350, Gabba was the first time the Aussies crossed 350. The hosts scored 369 although the bowling attack was the weakest Indian attack they faced in the last eight Tests against Australia Down Under.

The combined experience of the Indian bowlers, prior to this match, was just four Tests. There were two debutants in Washington Sundar and T Natarajan. Navdeep Saini, into his second Test only, limped off the field on the first day itself.

“I thought they were very consistent. I don’t think you will call that bowling attack weak. You would only call them inexperienced,” said Australia’s assistant coach Andrew McDonald. “I thought Washington Sundar in particular was disciplined. He filled the role of R Ashwin quite well and kept it tight and was able to take key wickets along the way. For me, his ability to control the tempo of the game was the thing that stood out. Natarajan shaped the ball early. There is a lot to like about him. He is inexperienced. They held their own, applied pressure throughout the innings. They made it difficult at times and bounced back to take key wickets,” he continued.

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that the bowlers despite having little Test experience showed a lot of discipline.

“Considering the (little) experience that we have in our bowling line-up, they kept the pressure. I thought they showed lot of discipline. They maintained that area where we spoke of bowling to the opposition. So, overall, if I have to analyse the performance of each of these bowlers I thought they bowled pretty well,” said Rohit after the end of the second day’s play.

The 33-year-old batsman marked Natarajan for special praise, especially for his calm temperament.

“I thought Natarajan bowled pretty well. Playing his first game outside the country, coming and bowling to the best batsman, it is never going to be easy. He had no pressure. From ball one, he was up there with no pressure. He has definitely got composure around him and has got solid character,” said Rohit.

He also credited the India A tours undertaken by these players for their experience in Australia.

“India A tours must have definitely helped these guys playing away from home. In the past, we have done a lot of A tours. Shardul, Navdeep, Siraj they have all played a lot of cricket with the A team. They know how difficult it can be when the batsman is in, once the pitch settles down. To come here in Australia and not to let them score 400 is an achievement in itself. We have a really inexperienced attack. They have not played much cricket in Australia for India. These tours they have done before have helped them to make sure they are in control,” added Rohit.

