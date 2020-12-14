Bhubaneswar: Sporting activities to a certain extent resumed Monday in Odisha after a 10-month break with the inauguration of the OCA Inter-District T20 Cricket League. Matches of the T20 league featuring 37 teams were played over nine venues spread across the state capital and Cuttack.
Odisha player Govind Poddar (95) emerged the highest scorer of the day representing Sundargarh. Playing for Cuttack (A) Abhishek Rout (3/0) took a hat-trick against Keonjhar.
Other players to register half centuries on the day were Subhranshu Senapati (78, Keonjhar), Shubankar Biswas (50, Rourkela), Durga Prasad Behera (64, Nayagarh), Sparsh Somani (67, Balasore), Dibyaranjan Das (57*, Mayurbhanj), Ayush Nayak (67, Sambalpur), Samir Mohanty (50, ECORSA) and Binit Mohanty (57, Cuttack B)
Match results:
Cuttack A beat Keonjhar by eight wickets
Rourkela beat Bhadrak by 26 runs
Nayagarh beat Jagatsinghpur by 83 runs
Jajpur beat Balaore by one run
Sonepur beat Malkangiri by four wickets
Mayurbhanj beat Gajapti by 43 runs
BBSR A beat Puri by eight wickets
BBSR B beat Jharsuguda by eight wickets
Sambalpur bt KIIT by 50 runs
Bolangir beat Bargarh by 11 runs
Sundargarh beat Boudh by 81 runs
Kandhamal beat Nuapada by one run
ECORSA beat Khurda by 97 runs
Cuttack B beat Angul by six wickets
Ganjam beat Rayagada by 10 wickets
Dhenkanal beat Kendrapara by 12 runs
Nabarangpur beat Deogarh by 10 wickets
