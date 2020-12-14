Bhubaneswar: Sporting activities to a certain extent resumed Monday in Odisha after a 10-month break with the inauguration of the OCA Inter-District T20 Cricket League. Matches of the T20 league featuring 37 teams were played over nine venues spread across the state capital and Cuttack.

Odisha player Govind Poddar (95) emerged the highest scorer of the day representing Sundargarh. Playing for Cuttack (A) Abhishek Rout (3/0) took a hat-trick against Keonjhar.

Other players to register half centuries on the day were Subhranshu Senapati (78, Keonjhar), Shubankar Biswas (50, Rourkela), Durga Prasad Behera (64, Nayagarh), Sparsh Somani (67, Balasore), Dibyaranjan Das (57*, Mayurbhanj), Ayush Nayak (67, Sambalpur), Samir Mohanty (50, ECORSA) and Binit Mohanty (57, Cuttack B)

Match results:

Cuttack A beat Keonjhar by eight wickets

Rourkela beat Bhadrak by 26 runs

Nayagarh beat Jagatsinghpur by 83 runs

Jajpur beat Balaore by one run

Sonepur beat Malkangiri by four wickets

Mayurbhanj beat Gajapti by 43 runs

BBSR A beat Puri by eight wickets

BBSR B beat Jharsuguda by eight wickets

Sambalpur bt KIIT by 50 runs

Bolangir beat Bargarh by 11 runs

Sundargarh beat Boudh by 81 runs

Kandhamal beat Nuapada by one run

ECORSA beat Khurda by 97 runs

Cuttack B beat Angul by six wickets

Ganjam beat Rayagada by 10 wickets

Dhenkanal beat Kendrapara by 12 runs

Nabarangpur beat Deogarh by 10 wickets