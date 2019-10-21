Cricketer S Sreesanth was one of the most loved players in Indian cricket team, thanks to his bowling style and aggression on field. He has a huge fan following and is currently busy in movies after quitting cricket.

He is a married man now and is much in love with his wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari. But, before his marriage, he was allegedly involved with South actress Nikesha Patel.

His affairs with Nikesha came to the fore after the actress opened up about it while Sreesanth was a contestant in controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Speaking on the relationship, the actress said, “I’ve not met Sreesanth after the break-up, but I have been watching him on Bigg Boss. Sreesanth claimed on national television that he was in love with Bhuvneshwari for seven years before he got married to her. This makes me wonder, though, why he was in a live-in relationship with me for a year around that time,” says Nikesha.

The actress adds, “In the past five years, I have quietly moved away from it all after the break-up. But, I’ve not really been able to move on from the relationship, as I have many unanswered questions. We broke up around the time I was shooting for Varadhanayaka, which was in 2012. What was he doing with me if he claims he was in love with his wife all the time that we were in a relationship? It makes me feel bad.”

Nikesha adds something about Sreesanth’s personality on the reality show. “He is trying to portray himself as mahaan. But I know the real side of him and he is not mahaan at all. He acts like he is the most amazing person on the show, but he does not respect women like he claims he does,” she says, adding that she is yet to receive an apology from him after their break-up.