New Delhi/Kinshasa: The Indian Embassy in Kinshasa has issued an urgent advisory, urging all Indian nationals in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to immediately relocate to safer locations as violence escalates in the region.

The advisory comes as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advance towards Bukavu, having already seized the key eastern city of Goma. The embassy warned that the armed group was now just 20-25 km away from Bukavu, increasing concerns over the security of Indian residents.

Emergency evacuation advisory

In a series of advisories issued Tuesday, the Indian Embassy stressed the need for an emergency response, advising citizens to depart while airports, borders, and commercial routes remain open. It strongly discouraged any travel to Bukavu.

The advisory outlined key precautionary measures, urging Indians to:

Keep essential identity and travel documents ready.

Stock up on medicines, clothing, food, and water.

Report their whereabouts and emergency contact details to the embassy.

For assistance, the embassy has provided a helpline (+243 890024313) and an emergency email ([email protected]) for immediate contact.

India closely monitoring situation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi confirmed that approximately 1,000 Indian nationals were residing in Goma at the time of the conflict, with most having relocated to safer areas. Additionally, 1,200 Indian peacekeeping troops are stationed in the DRC under the United Nations MONUSCO mission.

The MEA reiterated India’s call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and assured that it is closely monitoring developments in the region.

Meanwhile, according to Congolese authorities, at least 773 people have been killed in recent clashes in Goma and surrounding areas, marking a significant escalation in the decade-long conflict.

Background of conflict

The M23 rebel group, reportedly backed by Rwanda, has been at the centre of renewed violence in eastern Congo. Their recent takeover of Goma, a key strategic city, has raised fears of further expansion into Bukavu and beyond.

As tensions mount, the Indian Embassy continues to coordinate with Congolese officials and international agencies to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in the region.

PNN & Agencies