Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo has reported back to Juventus’ training centre after a 10-week absence.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner showed up for medical tests with the Serie A leaders.

Ronaldo observed a two-week isolation period at his home in Turin after spending the lockdown period in his native Portugal.

Ronaldo has not been alongside his teammates since helping Juventus to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan March 8. He flew to his home island of Madeira, Portugal, after that.

Serie A was suspended a day later when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The league is hoping to resume playing on June 13.

AP