Digapahandi: The annual crocodile census has concluded at Ghodahada dam in Digapahandi block of Ganjam district, with forest officials recording a total of 95 mugger crocodiles this year, officials said.

The census was conducted under the supervision of Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunny Khokhar in the Ghodahada dam area under Khamari gram panchayat. According to officials, the count shows an increase from last year, when 87 crocodiles were recorded in the dam and adjoining water bodies.

The Forest Department deployed 25 teams for the exercise. More than 25 forest personnel participated in the operation under the leadership of Digapahandi Range officer-in-charge Santosh Bishoyi Ratna. Officials said the census covered 10 segments of the Ghodahada dam along with 16 nearby ponds.

Of the total crocodiles identified, 63 were found in the dam, while the remaining 32 were recorded in the surrounding ponds. Forest officials attributed the increase in numbers to improved protection measures and favourable habitat conditions in the area. They said regular monitoring would continue to ensure the safety of both the reptiles and local residents. The crocodile census is conducted annually to assess population trends and plan conservation strategies in the region.