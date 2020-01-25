Koraput: Carcass of a saltwater crocodile was found lying on the roadside in Bagaderi village under Kundura block in Koraput district Saturday. Some local residents first spotted the body of the reptile with marks of injuries on its body.

According to the locals, the crocodile was killed after being run over by an unknown vehicle. They also claimed to have seen another crocodile moving near the carcass.

Panic gripped among the locals of this area after knowing the presence of the vicious reptiles. They suspect that more crocodiles might be dwelling in the nearby river.

The villagers alleged that forest officials did not reach the spot soon enough even after being informed.

PNN