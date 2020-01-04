Paradip: Crows dropping dead at many places of the port township here has triggered bird flu scare in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to a source, crows have been found dead near Medical Square, Fish Market, Nehru Bungalow and many other places.

Veterinary officials have collected blood and swab samples of the dead birds for further examination.

When asked, veterinary doctor Debasish Rout said, “Only two-three crows have been found dead till date. It is not bird flu. However, we have collected the blood and swab samples. It is also suspected that the birds might have died owing to the cold weather condition, rainfall and foggy climate.”

It may be mentioned here that back in 2018, bird flu was reported from port township after samples collected from different poultry farms and dead crows were tested positive for H5N1 virus. Denizens of the town had been advised not to consume chicken or ducks at that time.