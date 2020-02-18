Raipur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando, who was injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district last week, died at a private hospital here Tuesday, police informed.

Head constable Ajit Singh succumbed to bullet injuries in his abdomen while undergoing treatment at Sri Narayana Hospital at around 11.25am Tuesday, an official stated.

Six personnel of 204th battalion of the CRPF’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured in a gunfight February 10 with ultras in Pamed area of Bijapur. Two CoBRA jawans were also martyred and a naxal was killed in the gunfight.

Singh was a resident of Gandala village in Alwar district of Rajasthan. The body will be sent to his hometown after post-mortem, said police. It was also informed that Singh’s family had arrived here a few days back and was in the hospital when the CRPF jawan breathed his last.

