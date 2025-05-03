New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force has dismissed from service its jawan Munir Ahmed for ‘concealing’ his marriage with a Pakistani woman as his action was found to be detrimental to national security, official sources said Saturday.

The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of the paramilitary CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country.

He was “dismissed from service” under the rules that do not require conducting an enquiry, official sources told PTI.

“Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa.

“His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security,” CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M Dhinakaran said.

Ahmed’s marriage to Menal Khan came to light after India asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country as part of diplomatic measures taken in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 persons were killed.

The two got married over a video call May 24 last year.

A CRPF probe found the jawan had “not intimated” his wedding and her overstaying in India to the authorities concerned.

PTI