Mumbai: Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, appeared Monday before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Delhi vigilance team here. The NCB team is probing the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused. The NCB had issued summons Sunday to Sail. The NCB directed him to appear before the vigilance team to record his statement.

Prabhakar Sail along with his lawyer reached at Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra under police protection at 2.00pm. This is his first appearance before the NCB’s vigilance team.

The NCB’s vigilance team, headed by the agency’s Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh, reached here from Delhi Monday morning. Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi, last month claimed in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan was arrested by the NCB. Sail claimed Gosavi had said that Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Sail’s allegations had prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others. Wankhede had denied the allegations against him.

Last month, a vigilance team led by Singh had come to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion. However, it failed to record Sail’s statement.

It had recorded statements of eight persons, including Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official earlier said.