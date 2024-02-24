Bhubaneswar: In a move to make Mo Bus service more technology-driven and citizen-friendly, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) Friday launched a new Mo Bus mobile application and scheme for Mo Bus card. The new app will have commuter friendly features like live bus tracking, estimated time of arrival, real-time bus occupancy, online ticketing & pass purchase and information about nearby buses, a release by CRUT stated.

Inaugurating the app, Anu Garg, Development Commissioner-cum ACS & Chairman CRUT said, “The new improved app will ensure ease of travel and empower commuters to know the live arrival time of their buses and see real-time bus occupancy. This will help citizens plan their travel accordingly.” The new ‘CRUT MO BUS’ app is available on Android as well as IOS.

Commuters can find the cheapest and fastest trip options, including all the bus route options to their destination. One can also buy a mobile bus pass directly through this app. Garg announced special offer for Tap & Pay Mo Bus card. Elaborating, she said, “A commuter will get 40 per cent extra on top up of Rs 500 and 50 per cent extra on top up of Rs 1000 excluding the cost of the card (Rs 50).”