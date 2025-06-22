Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Trans port (CRUT) has reinforced its commitment to road safety through the ongoing ‘Zero Accident Day’ campaign.

Daily counselling sessions and the administration of the ‘Road Safety Pledge’ are conducted across all depots and terminals to promote discipline and safe driving practices among staff.

During a visit to the Naraj Electric Bus Depot Saturday, Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee interacted with CRUT crew members and administered the safety oath.

“Safety begins with each one of us. As frontline service providers, CRUT crew members carry the trust of thousands of commuters every day.

Let us pledge to ensure that every journey is not just timely, but safe and dependable,” Padhee urged.

She also emphasised the ‘Come Home Safe’ message, highlighting the importance of protecting not only passengers, but also the well-being of transport staff and their families.

“Let us inspire trust among commuters through reliable and responsible service,” she added.

The ‘Zero Accident Day’ initiative aims to reduce road incidents, improve driving discipline, and promote accountability, furthering CRUT’s goal of providing safe and inclusive public transport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to state, flagged off 100 electric buses under CRUT.

With the addition of these buses, CRUT’s ‘Ama Bus’ services currently operating on 11 routes in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri, will expand to 8 new routes.

The newly inaugurated Naraj Depot, built with cutting-edge green technology, will serve as the operational hub for these electric buses.

