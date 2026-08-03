Bhubaneswar: In a major move to enhance commuter safety and improve the quality of urban transport services, the Comprehensive Regional Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to conduct a comprehensive safety audit of its ageing e-ride fleet, with structurally weak vehicles likely to be phased out.

The decision was taken during CRUT’s monthly review meeting with ‘E-Ride Sarathis’, E-Rickshaw operators and senior officials Sunday.

The meeting reviewed operational challenges and the implementation of decisions taken during previous meetings.

CRUT directed its technical committee to inspect the entire e-ride fleet and submit a report by August 15.

Since the fleet has been in operation for over four years, the committee will assess the roadworthiness of each vehicle, particularly those showing signs of structural deterioration, and recommend whether they should continue in service or be disposed of in phases.