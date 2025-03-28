Bhubaneswar: The 49th board meeting of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) focused on enhancing safety, service quality, and expanding public transportation in Odisha.

Chaired by Development Commissioner and CRUT chairperson Anu Garg, the board reviewed operations and discussed the introduction of Ama Bus services in new cities, including Angul, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Baripada, Jeypore (Koraput), Balasore and Rayagada. To improve commuter safety, new speed limits were introduced: 35 km/h for electric buses, 40 km/h for diesel buses on city routes, and 50 km/h on intercity highways. Additionally, regular training for drivers will be conducted, covering safe driving practices, behavioral training, electric bus operations, and first-aid protocols.

An Accident Committee of the State Transport Authority (STA) will investigate incidents, with a monthly accident review to strengthen safety measures. To enhance passenger support, CRUT has launched a new toll-free assistance number (18005700218), operational from 6am to 10pm. The board also approved the introduction of a pass system in areas beyond the capital, including Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur. A new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for hiring and training captains and guides will be implemented to ensure professionalism and safety. Captains will receive training at the HMV Driving Training Institute.

Additionally, a Key Performance Indicator (KPI)-based reward system will be introduced to recognize top-performing staff and enhance operational efficiency. Garg reaffirmed CRUT’s commitment to creating a safer, more efficient, and passenger-friendly public transport system for Odisha’s residents.