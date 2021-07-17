Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will resume Mo Bus service from July 19 in accordance with the order of Odisha government.

The Odisha government while extending the partial lockdown in the state from July 16 to August 1, had allowed the public transport services without any time limit in the entire state.

CRUT General Manager Dipti Mohapatra said initially 87 buses will operate on 16 routes of the Capital Region and later, more buses and routes would be introduced. The buses will operate from Monday to Friday from 7 AM-6 PM to begin with, she said.

The Regular Mo Bus service will remain suspended on the weekends. However, bus service for incoming passengers will continue from Railway Station to Cuttack and Khordha and shuttle service will be available from Airport to Railway Station during the weekends.

No standing passenger will be allowed to travel in the buses. All the crew members have been instructed not to allow the passengers to board the buses in which all the seats are occupied, the CRUT GM said.

She further said wearing a mask is compulsory for all the passengers and appealed to all the commuters to take precautions while they commute in Mo Bus. The commuters are requested to carry sanitisers as well.

