Dubai: The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9, was the most viewed Champions Trophy ever, recording a growth over the 2017 edition, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Wednesday unveiled the staggering broadcast viewership figures noted across the globe.

The 2025 edition of the tournament saw 368 billion global viewing minutes across global coverage, a remarkable 19 percent increase from the previous tournament held in England and Wales in 2017. The event became the most watched ICC Men’s Champions Trophy ever. Moreover, it also drew 308 million global viewing minutes per over, the most ever for an ICC event.

A blockbuster final in Dubai saw India claim the iconic white jackets, and their victory over New Zealand March 9 became the most watched Champions Trophy match ever, with 65.3 billion live viewing minutes globally, shattering the record set during the 2017 final by 52.1 per cent, the ICC said in a release.

The thrilling finale also takes third spot in the most watched ICC matches of all time globally by live watch time, while in India itself, the fixture also represents the third most watched ICC match ever, only surpassed by the India vs New Zealand semi-final at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and the final of that same event between India and Australia.

The tournament became the most watched Champions Trophy ever in Australia too, with overall viewing hours up by 65 percent from 2017. With enhanced coverage featuring the introduction of a Hindi language feed, Amazon Prime Video witnessed the highest viewership of any ICC event shown exclusively on the platform.

Despite the hosts Pakistan falling short in their pursuit of back-to-back Champions Trophy success, viewing hours for the 2025 event in Pakistan rose by 24 percent versus figures accumulated during their 2017 trophy-winning campaign.

“We are delighted to share that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has achieved record-breaking global viewership, making it the most-watched edition of the tournament to date. These remarkable numbers reflect the growing global appeal of the game and the strength of our partnerships.

“We are especially grateful for the continued innovation and investment by the JioStar network in India, which delivered live coverage across 29 unique broadcast feeds in nine languages, an effort that played a significant role in reaching new audiences and deepening fan engagement.

“It’s also heartening to witness exceptional growth in markets such as Australia, where Amazon Prime Video recorded a 65% increase in viewership compared to the 2017 edition, and in the United States, where Willow TV saw a notable rise in audience figures despite challenging start times.

“These milestones are a testament to the game’s expanding footprint and the passion of cricket fans worldwide,” Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said.