Loisingha: In the wake of media reports that stone sculptures were discovered from Suktel river near Gopalpur-Chelbahal village in Bolangir, the district culture officer visited the site Friday even as scores of people made a beeline to take a look at the sculptural ruins.

The district culture officer said he will apprise the state archeology department about the sculptural ruins for their protection and preservation.

The stone sculptures have delicate floral designs which have mesmerized the locals and culture lovers. It was believed that, royals of Patnanagrh had set up several Shaivite and Shakti peethas at different places between 8th and 12 centuries.

Elderly priests say, a temple was at this place at around 8th century. Friday noon, district culture officer Bijay Kumar Sathpathy visited the site. He added that an expert would be accompanied to this place to know about the sculptures.

However, a young archeologist observed that the sculptures were the top part of a temple belonging to rulers of Soma dynasty.

PNN