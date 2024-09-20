Bhubaneswar: The Central University of Odisha (CUO), in Koraput organised a talk, as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, titled ‘Indian Knowledge System: Contribution of Tribal Society’ recently. On the occasion, tribal and forest rights activist associated with Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram Girish Kuber delivered the key note address. CUO vice chancellor Chakradhar Tripathi presided over the meeting. Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Nodal Officer Sourav Gupta inaugurated the programme and delivered the welcome address, highlighting the initiative’s spirit and significance of the Indian knowledge system (IKS).

In his introductory remarks, NEP coordinator Bharat Kumar Panda emphasised the importance of understanding ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara’ beyond IKS, shedding light on the essence of ‘Bharatiyatatwa’ and the tribal lifestyle. In his address, Kuber touched upon a range of issues related to various socio economic, cultural, and spiritual practices of tribal life. He cited examples of Agaria tribe of Madhya Pradesh who prepares iron materials and worships Lohasur. He emphasised how the philosophy of collective life – ‘Samuhikata’, ‘Sahaastitwa’ and ‘Sahaj Tatwa’ leads to synthesis between nature, biodiversity, knowledge and forms the essence of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Sampada’. He praised the efforts of Tripathi for leading the university towards tribal research.