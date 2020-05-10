Gyan Ranjan Mohapatra, OP

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has announced 12-hour curfew, from 7pm to 7am, in the city, but its enforcement in letter and spirit has come in for question.

Imposition of Section 144 implies that there would be no plying of vehicles or movement of people, except for those with passes, during the specified period. However, in most places in the city the police personnel, who are supposed to enforce this, are found missing.

The cops can be spotted moving in PCR vans with the siren wailing loudly from one area to other in the city directing denizens to stay indoors or close their shops during the afternoon. “They remain extremely busy during the afternoon to ensure closure of shops in the bustling markets of the city,” said sources.

However, the situation takes a turn post 9pm as the ‘exhausted’ cops return to their homes leaving many crucial City junctions unguarded. One can spot only one or two patrolling vehicles on the road.

This correspond, during a ground visit, could not spot any cops at police posts at Acharya Vihar, Jayadev Vihar, AG Square, Nalco Square, Airport Square, Khandagiri Square and Laxmisagar. Some beat personnel were found discharging duty for a few minutes only at Kalpana and Sailashree Vihar squares.

Moreover, the correspondent witnessed movement of vehicles on the city roads without any fear or concern. A commuter, who was encountered by this correspondent, revealed that he was going to his native place in Kendrapara. He also cited the reason as absence of police checking behind his traveling at night.

Similarly, around 70 migrants were spotted sleeping in open at the bus stand near Khandagiri hills.

Anyone can easily sneak into the city from other districts during night due to the absence of adequate police officials. Similarly, miscreants have been using this to their advantage.

One can easily notice the destitute and poor migrants sleeping on the pavements of city without food due to the 12-hour curfew.

The dry and cooked food distributed by non-government organisations are their only source of subsistence during the lockdown. However, they have to sleep hungry as the distribution of food has come to a halt due to the announcement of curfew.

The diary charge officers (DCOs) of several police stations could be found sitting outside the police stations by locking the gates.

Railway stations, bus stands have turned as into the resting place for the all the stray animals of the respective area. However, the security guards at ATMS and various malls and big shops are busy performing their duties despite all the odds during the curfew.

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said, “People with valid passes from the authorities have been travelling during night. Denizens without passes do not come out of their houses out of fear.”

He also said that it is quite impossible for the tired cops to do field duty at the checking posts during night too.