New Delhi: CBSE Monday issued fresh guidelines for the implementation of its three-language policy, granting exemption to the current batch of Class X students from studying three languages.

As a one-time relaxation to Class IX students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) clarified that the current batch will have to study three languages, but they can study two foreign languages and one Indian language.

The developments come more than a month after the CBSE announced that studying three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class IX students beginning July 1.

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.

“The current batch of Class X will not have to follow the three-language policy. The current batches of Classes VII-IX will not be required to give board exams in third language when they progress to Class X,” CBSE Academics Director Praggya M Singh said.

“As a one-time relaxation, students who are already in Class IX during 2026-27 may continue with two non-native (foreign) languages and need to add one Indian language as the third language,” she added.

In April, the CBSE announced a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class VI, and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science for Class XI from the 2026-27 academic session.

Under the proposed structure, mathematics and science will have two levels mandatory standard and optional advanced courses.

While all students will appear for a common 80-mark examination, those opting for higher proficiency can take an additional advanced-level paper aimed at testing deeper conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills.

The CBSE had said that the first Class X board examination under the new two-level system (standard and advanced) would be conducted in 2028 for the 2026-27 Class IX cohort.

However, May 15, the board announced that students opting for a foreign language may do so only as a third language after studying two native Indian languages or as an additional fourth language.