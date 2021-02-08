Bhubaneswar, Feb 8: The 17th Dhauli Kalinga Mahotsav organized by state Tourism department in collaboration with Orissa Dance Academy, Bhubaneswar and Art Vision, Bhubaneswar concluded on a high note Monday. The valedictory evening was really a splendid one leaving the connoisseurs mesmerized as Indian classical dances, classical folk fusion and Chhau dance reverberated the atmosphere.

The programme started with Classical-Folk Fusion (Ananya Odisha) by Naivedya, Bhubaneswar. Ananya Odisha projecting Odisha with its vibrant colour celebrated her spirit. The lyrics were prepared by Kedar Mishra, music composition was by Guru Bijay Kumar Jena, Guru Sachikanta Nayak and Guru Sumanta Mohanty, rhythm composition made by Guru Dhaneswar Swain and Guru Bijay Kumar Barik and the dance was choreographed by Guru Aruna Mohanty and Bijay Kumar Sahoo.

Second presentation was Kuchipudi dance by Shambhavi School of Dance from Bengaluru lead by Guru Vyjayanthi Kashi. Their first item was Kuchipudi recital by meditating on the beautiful form of Lord Vithoba followed by Adivo Alladivo, a famous composition of Talapaka Annamma Chari where he brings alive the mesmerising beauty and uniqueness of the seven hills. Their next item was Neela Megha Sareera followed by Kubje an ugly hunched woman became a beautiful woman by her love and dedication towards Lord Krishna. All presentation was choreographed by Guru Vyjayanthi Kashi.

The concluding item of the concluding evening was Sareikela Chhau dance presented by Acharya Chhau Nrutya Bichitra from New Delhi lead by Guru Shashadhar Acharya.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Asit Kumar Tripathy, Chairman, Western Odisha Development Council; Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Skill Development Authority; Susmita Bagchi, Chairperson, Mo School; Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Director, Tourism; Guru Aruna Mohanty, Secretary, Orissa Dance Academy and Guru Ileana Citaristi, Secretary, Art Vision. The programme was anchored by En Srinivas Ghatuari and Nazia Sayeed.