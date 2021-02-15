Bhubaneswar, Feb 15: The 14th Guru Debaprasad Das Award Festival concluded Monday on a high note. The closing ceremony of this grand celebration began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the guests, Achyuta Samanta, MP and founder of KIIT/KISS; Prafulla Kumar Samal, MLA; Debi Prasad Mishra, MLA; Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Dept; Dr. Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi, Former Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University; Simanchala Panda, working President, Tridhara and Guru Gajendra Kumar Panda, director, Tridhara.

The ceremony commenced with the presentation of the prestigious Guru Debaprasad Prativa Award 2020 to Guru Manoj Kumar Behera, Guru Prativa Panda, Guru Binod Chandra Sahu and Guru Palomi Mandal for their contributions towards the field of dance and music.

After the award ceremony, internationally acclaimed Odissi dancer Guru Aruna Mohanty presented solo Odissi dance ‘Biswa Prakasha’ – Illuminating the universe – based on Bhima Bhoi’s poetry. The dance was choreographed by Guru Aruna Mohanty, concept and text design by Kedar Mishra, music composition by Guru Gopal Chandra Panda and rhythm composition by Guru Bijaya Kumar Barik.

The next item was Mohiniyattam presented by Central Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee Bidushi Gopika Varma. She presented Bhajana ‘Bisleswar Darshan Kar Chal Man Tu Kashi’ written by Maharaja Swami Tirunala. The last presentation of the concluding evening was Sattriya Dance by Guru Ghanakanta Bora and Dr. Anwesa Mahanta.