Old Town: The three-day-long International Dhauli Art Festival organised by Dhauli College of Art and Crafts on the institution premises here concluded Monday.

The valedictory function marked exhibition of paintings by 1,550 child artists from across the globe.

According to sources, Nikhil Chandra Das from Bangladesh was chosen the best artist for his 20-ft-long pattachitra depicting folk-art and was conferred with Biswakala Samman.

This apart, Korea’s Kim Yang Chung, and Odisha’s Debendra Moharana, Priyadarshini Mohanty and Jhunendra Patnaik were conferred Bhubaneswar Kala Samman.

While Rajya Sabha MP Prashanta Nanda graced the concluding event as the chief guest, Odia Language Literature and Culture department’s principal secretary Manoranjan Panigrahy, filmmaker Subas Rath and Kamolini Rath attended the event as guests of honour. Dhauli College of Art and Crafts’ principal Panchanan Samal managed the event, added the source.

A cultural event was held to mark the culmination of the three-day mega event. Moreover, Anwar Abbas from Australia, Noor Bahadur and Bhimsingh Sharma from Nepal, Raseol Islam, Sipra Biswas and Punia Mritika from Bangladesh along with artists from Thailand, America and Indonesia elaborated on their art.

The second day of the mega fest, Sunday, saw an art workshop on ‘World Peace’ by 15 overseas and 75 artists from India.