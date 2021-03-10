The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the containment measures disrupted the global economy. The consequent decline in purchasing power of people dealt a body blow to the automobile sector. Despite odds, Sunny Motors in Cuttack has been focussing on offering quality as well as customer-centric services. In a tête-à-tête with Orissa POST, managing partner of the Hero MotoCorp dealer, Arshdeep Singh, speaks his heart out. Excerpts…

How has the pandemic affected the automobile industry?

The Covid-19 pandemic has battered the economy. Job loss and pay cut have resulted in a sharp fall in demand. The automobile sector has been struggling to get back the pre-Covid traction as car and bike sales have drastically nosedived. A decline in purchasing power has hit the sector hard.

When do you expect the normalcy to return?

There’ve been several issues in resuming the business after easing of the lockdown norms. As the market has been gaining traction after the Dussehra though a bit slower we’re hopeful for a good business very soon. Looking forward to see bounce back by April this year.

Technology was instrumental during the lockdown. Your take?

Technology was crucial in bridging the business and transportation gap during the lockdown. After easing of the lockdown curbs, the inclination of people towards technology has witnessed a significant rise. No one can deny the benefits of digital technology.

Are customers getting special services at your showroom?

We, in association with Hero MotoCorp, have been offering the best possible services to the customers. The brand has its share in the market. The company has been adding new models, especially premium bikes, to its portfolio. As we’ve been providing the services for a renowned brand, we’re focussed on ensuring the best possible purchasing experience to the customers. The showroom at Cuttack focuses on offering a customer-centric sales and service experience. Customers are satisfied with our service. We’re in a constant endeavour to improve the services further in accordance with the customers’ feedback.

Automobile sector has been witnessing many ups and downs. Do you expect any help from government?

The pandemic has thrown several challenges before the automobile sector. Sale of vehicles is yet to normalise. We urge the government to allow some tax concessions, especially in GST, as it would not only help revive the sector but also benefit the customers.