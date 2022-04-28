Keonjhar: A grocery shop owner was critically injured when a customer, infuriated over delay in handing out a cigarette to him, shot at the former at Khadibahali Chhak under Harichandanpur police limits in Keonjhar. The incident took place late Tuesday night.

According to reports, Jagabandhu Mohapatra runs a grocery shop at Khadbahali Chhak. A customer came and asked for a cigarette. Mohpatra could not hand out a cigarette to him immediately. The customer flew into rage following arguments. He pulled out a pistol and fired at Mohapatra, who was critically injured. As people heard gunshot, they rushed to the spot and were shocked to find Mohapatra in a pool of blood.

He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation and are trying to nab the culprit.