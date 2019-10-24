Udala: People of Uparbalama and Matkambir under Udala block in Mayurbhanj district have been leading a life of confinement in the absence of a bridge across a river near their villages. Their only hope of communication is crags in the river on which they set their feet and cross it on a daily basis.

Men, women and children are forced to cross the stream as it is the only way they can reach their work place, market, schools, among others.

“Our problems get compounded during monsoon when the entire area is flooded and our villages remain cut off from rest of the world,” villagers said.

The road is in such a messy state that one can’t even ride a cycle on it. The villagers are forced to cross the river, carrying their cycles.

More than 600 villagers depend on this road for their day to day communication.

“Those who cannot swim are not allowed to cross the river at night.” There have been incidents of villagers falling down into the river while crossing it,” said Ram Chandra Singh, a villager. Ram once injured his shoulder after he fell down from the bridge at night.

Under such a situation availing benefits from block headquarters becomes a difficult task. Villagers have ration cards but cannot avail the benefits. They are compelled to carry patients on slings and cots to the nearest approachable road before taking an ambulance. Children drop out of schools as they risk their lives by crossing the river.

Baidanath Mohali said, the administration had made a temporary bridge 10 years back but that was washed away due to heavy flood.

“The demand for a new bridge is nearly a decade old but none of the leaders has visited the area to understand our plight,” said Chita Mahali, a villager.

The irony is that the block has the highest number of remote and inaccessible villages in the district. However, that has failed to draw the attention of leaders who come only for votes before elections, he added.

Upon being asked about what steps are being taken to address the situation, Udala BDO Pallabi Das said, “We are surveying the area and after that, we will determine our next course of action.”