Cuttack: All the Aadhaar updation and enrollment centres in the city have resumed operations after the authorities eased the lockdown norms, sources said.

Now, people will not have any problem to apply for Aadhaar cards or upadate the same at these centres, said a civic official.

According to the official, the Silver City has seven Aadhaar centres at Biju Bhawan, Bikash Bhawan, CDA Sector-9, District Collector’s office, Buxibazar, Nuapada and Sikharpur. All these centres have resumed work after the Centre and the state government announced certain relaxation in the lockdown norms, the official said.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that some Aadhaar centres in the city did not follow all the precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus. “As per the state government guideline, there should be one metre distance between the applicant and the operators at the Aadhaar centres. However, the norm was violated at some of the centres in the city,” said a source.

Similarly, there were allegations that some Aadhaar centres did not have facility for hand washing or sanitising. Besides, the operators at some centres collected the fingerprints of applicants without sanitising the biometric devices after every single use.

“Applicants were asked to give their fingerprints on the biometric device one after another, but the operators did not sanitise the equipment after every single use,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned have hiked the charges for updation of or correction in Aadhaar cards. “Now, people have to pay Rs 100 to update or correct their cards. Earlier, they were paying Rs 50 for the service,” said the official.