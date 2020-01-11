Cuttack: With kite flying catching on in the district in the run-up to Makar Sankranti, Cuttack district administration has banned the use of ‘manja’ thread to fly kites and has asked revellers to use only cotton thread.

The administration has made clear that Chinese manja (nylon thread coated with finely crushed glass particles), plastic threads or any other life-threatening threads cannot be sold for kite flying. Flouting the directive would invite stringent action, the administration has warned.

Official communication in this context has been sent to city deputy commissioner of police, municipal commissioner, all the sub collectors and tehsildars of the district. Raids are being carried out at several places to identify violators.

Meanwhile, the administration has identified 10 places for mass kite-flying. These places include Baliyatra ground, Bidanasi ground, Sunshine ground, Kathajori riverbed, Khannagar park bed, OMP playground, the ground near Potapokhari, the ground adjacent to Panchmukhi Hanuman temple, the ground behind CDA Biju Patnaik square and Naraj helipad ground.

Notably, manja threads have proved fatal on several occasions in the past owing to their sharp and stiff threads that don’t break easily. Motorcyclists, bikers and birds are often injured owing to these threads.

The administration has also asked people and parents to discourage children and young men from using manja to fly kites. It has also urged denizens to not fly kites from rooftops.

