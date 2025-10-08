Cuttack: Cuttack district administration has declared Bali Jatra grounds and adjoining areas a “no drone zone” from November 1 to 15 as part of security measures for the upcoming mega fair, which is expected to attract around 50 lakh visitors.

Bali Jatra, one of India’s largest open-air fairs celebrating Odisha’s ancient maritime heritage, will be held from November 5 to 12.

The administration has already begun implementing extensive security and crowd-management plans for the week-long historic festival.

The order, issued by Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde under the provisions of BNSS, aims to ensure public safety during the two-week-long cultural extravaganza.

According to the notification, the restriction will cover a 5-kilometre radius around both the Lower and Upper Bali Jatra grounds, effectively prohibiting the operation of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), para-gliders, para-motors, power hang gliders, microlight aircraft, and hot air balloons during the festival period.

The administration said the ban is a preventive step against potential aerial threats, accidents, or security breaches, especially given the large gatherings and presence of dignitaries.

The order warns that violations will result in strict action, including the seizure of prohibited devices and legal penalties under the relevant provisions of law.

However, official or emergency uses of aerial equipment—such as surveillance or monitoring by law enforcement agencies—will be permitted only with prior government approval.

PTI