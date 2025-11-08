Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) swung into action at the Baliyatra ground Saturday morning following food safety raids.

According to officials, several stalls under ORMAS were found selling stale food items, including large quantities of spoiled yogurt unfit for consumption.

Authorities said strict action will be taken against stalls repeatedly found selling substandard or adulterated food. A food safety inspector added that vendors caught multiple times selling low-quality or unsafe food items will be barred from operating in the future and denied permission to set up stalls at upcoming editions of Baliyatra.

More than 50 stalls were inspected during the drive, and one was sealed for violating food safety standards.

