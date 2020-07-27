Cuttack: Cuttack city reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday, taking the total tally of virus-hit persons to 736. Of the fresh cases, 50 were home quarantine cases while seven were infected by the virus while undergoing institutional quarantine. There were two are paid quarantine cases and six contracted the virus locally.

The local contact cases include a 27-year-old female CMC staff, a 27-year-old male from Mugabhanga, a 45-year-old female from Tinigharia, Nua Bazar area, a 36-year-old male from High Court Chowk, a 30-year-old female COVID-19 warrior from Buxi Bazar and a 49-year-old female from Khatbin Sahi.

Process has been started to shift the patients to COVID-19 hospitals.

Out of the total 736 cases, 304 patients have already recovered from the disease while 423 patients are still undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals. This city has so far reported nine deaths due to the pandemic.

