Cuttack: In the current trying times everyone is doing their bit and even children are contributing in the fight against coronavirus.

A finalist in the reality show ‘Odisha Ra Best Dramebaaz’ Tapas, a class two student and only son of Tapan Sarangi and Durgabati Sarangi of Johal Bhimpur village near Phulnakhara in Cuttack district, has become the cynosure of all eyes by contributing Rs 3,000 to the PM CARES Fund.

Dad Tapan said that the thread ceremony of Tapas took place in March. He received many gifts including cash. “Tapas was inspired when he saw many persons contributing to the PM CARES Fund. So Tapas also expressed the desire to contribute,” said Tapan.

Since the contribution made by Tapas became public his deed has been lauded by all and sundry.

Tapas is a student of St Xavier’s School here. A bright student, he first came to limelight when he participated in the reality show ‘Odisha Ra Best Dramebaaz’ last year and reached the finals.

PNN