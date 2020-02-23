Cuttack: A family of Jagatpur area of the city was robbed of around 300 grams of gold and Rs 42,000 by an armed gang on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police have registered a case in this regard as per complaint lodged by victim Sudhanshu Kumar Nayak and launched a probe.

As per the complaint, five miscreants armed with sharp weapons and guns barged into Nayak’s house around 2 am. They first attacked one of the family members with an iron rod and threatened them with a gun. Later, they locked Nayak and other members of his family and locked them in a room.

The miscreants broke open a few cupboards and took at least two necklaces, 15 gold rings, 10 earrings and eight gold bangles. They also took away Rs 42,000 and one ATM card from Nayak’s residence, said the complaint. To ensure they couldn’t contact anyone for help, the robbers snatched their mobile phones and damaged the sim slots. They also took away the keys of the family’s car.

“Five armed miscreants entered into our house while another few were waiting outside. The wedding ceremony of my son was organised recently. The miscreants took away all the ornaments of our daughter-in-law and other family members,” Nayak said in the complaint.

Nayak also informed police that all the miscreants were around 25 years and they were talking in Odia, sources said.

“We have launched a probe into the incident after registering a case in this regard. We have collected CCTV footages from the locality. Besides, a sniffer dog was pressed into service to get clues on the miscreants. We suspect the involvement of an inter-state robbery gang in the incident,” said an official of Jagatpur police.