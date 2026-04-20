Cuttack/Berhampur: Cuttack and Ganjam districts have ordered a three-day closure of all schools amid intensifying heatwave conditions across Odisha, while Kendrapara has opted for revised school timings instead.

In Cuttack, the district administration has directed all government, private and aided schools, along with Anganwadi centers, to remain shut from April 21 through April 23, 2026. Teaching staff, however, are required to report to schools and conduct online classes to ensure syllabus completion.

Colleges across the district will also stay closed during this period, though pre-scheduled examinations will go ahead as planned. Anganwadi centres have been instructed to distribute take-home rations rather than serve cooked meals on-site. Officials have cautioned that any violation of the order will be met with strict action.

Ganjam district has issued a similar directive, closing all schools for students from kindergarten through Class XII grade from April 21 to April 23. Supplementary examinations for students in Class V and Class VIII, however, will continue on schedule without disruption.

Kendrapara has taken a different approach, revising school hours rather than suspending classes altogether. All educational institutions in the district, from Anganwadi centres through Class XII, will now operate from 6:30 am to 9 am until further notice, allowing students to finish their school day before temperatures peak.