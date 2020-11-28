Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police arrested two jewellery shop owners here for their alleged involvement in the Info Line Finance Limited (IIFL) heist case Friday.

Gold and valuables worth over Rs 20 crore were looted from IIFL’s Nayasarak branch in Cuttack town November 19.

The arrested jewelers are Saroj Prusty (45) and Lalit Soni (25), owners of Renuka Jewellers in Mangalabag area and Jasoda Jewellers in Purighat area respectively.

After their arrest, they were produced in a court and were sent to judicial custody as their bail pleas were rejected.

The police have identified them as the associates of Lala Amrit Sagar Ray, who is the mastermind of the loot as well as a staff of IIFL.

The police have arrested at least seven persons, including two staff of IIFL, for their involvement in the case. The cops have also recovered 1 kg of gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash.

Meanwhile, the police have got permission from the court to take five of the seven arrestees on remand for three days. Lala Amrit Sagar Ray is among the five accused to be questioned in custody.

PNN