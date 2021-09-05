Cuttack: A man died Sunday after being grievously injured in a group clash that broke out between two families at Siddheswar Sahi in Cuttack Saturday night.

Two more persons including a girl have also sustained injuries in the incident. Both are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

According to a local resident, the families have a rivalry dating back to more than 30 years. Both the families often used to indulge in spats over a long-standing dispute.

On the intervening night, an altercation erupted between the families and later took a violent turn when the son of one of the families, his sister and a relative were brutally attacked by the rival family members, the eyewitness said.

Hearing their screams for help, some neighbours reached the spot. Later, they rescued the brother-sister duo and rushed both to the government-run hospital for treatment, the eyewitness added.

On being informed, Lalbagh police reached the spot and registered a case in this connection. An investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

PNN