Cuttack: The man admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital here after showing up symptoms of coronavirus was tested negative.

A native of Cuttack town, the man worked as an engineer in Italy. He had returned home March 2. He was admitted to SCBMCH’s isolation ward after he complained of cold and cough.

His swab and blood samples were sent to RMRC in Bhubaneswar for test. The report that came Sunday showed that he was tested negative.

SCBMCH sources said that his health condition is stable and he will be discharged soon. Another suspect who has also been tested negative is yet to be discharged. Nine persons with symptoms of coronavirus have so far been admitted at SCBMCH and the reports of all of them have come out as negative.

PNN