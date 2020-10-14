Cuttack: As many as 111 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Wednesday.

While 36 of them were home quarantine cases, 23 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 52 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 209 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 111 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 112 recoveries (13th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/Veokir3qxd — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 14, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 13,751 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 12,835 have recovered. There are 855 active cases and 61 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,59,541 with the detection of 2,604 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,072. The state’s quarantine centres reported 1,511 infections and the remaining cases were detected during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 42,167 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 38.78 lakh.