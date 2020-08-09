Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Sunday said that 122 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 32 of them were reported from containment zones, 48 were home quarantine cases. Another 11 of them were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 31 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 177 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 122 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 51 recoveries (7th & 8th August combined data) have been reported recently! pic.twitter.com/lD1z3XRMmf — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 9, 2020

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 1,668 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 814 have recovered. There are 884 active cases and 10 persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,734 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 45,927, official data suggested Sunday.

PNN