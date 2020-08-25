Cuttack: As many as 125 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

While 34 of them were reported from containment zones, 33 were home quarantine cases. 24 of them were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 34 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 247 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 125 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 91 recoveries (24th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/VS3VeqNTif — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 25, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 3,653 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 2,204 have recovered. There are 1,428 active cases and 21 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 84,231 with the detection of 2,752 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 428. Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Ganjam and Sundargarh districts and one each from Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Gajapati and Khurda.

Of the 2,752 fresh cases, 1,708 were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 58,338 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 14,21,958.