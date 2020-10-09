Cuttack: As many as 145 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While 46 of them were home quarantine cases, 30 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 69 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 234 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 159 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 256 recoveries (8 October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/mO0nhtBNNM — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 9, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 13,325 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 12,001 have recovered. There are 1,268 active cases and 56 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,46,839 with the detection of 2,697 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 991. Of the 2,697 cases, 1,576 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 45,169 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 36.64 lakh.