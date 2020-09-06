Cuttack: As many as 195 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Sunday.

While 62 of them were home quarantine cases, 42 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 91 were local contact ones.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 6,175 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 4,404 have recovered. There are 1,742 active cases and 29 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,810 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 1,24,031, official data suggested Sunday.

The state has so far conducted 20,98,401 tests.

PNN