Cuttack: As many as 197 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

While 49 of them were home quarantine cases, 59 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 89 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 392 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 197 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 92 recoveries (9 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/fzYhCkdIrb — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 10, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 7,093 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 4,970 have recovered. There are 2,092 active cases and 31 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,39,121 with the detection of 3,991 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 591.

Most of the new cases were detected in Khurda where 687 people tested positive, followed by Cuttack (392) and Puri (332). The fresh deaths were reported from eight districts.

The state Wednesday tested 47,161 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 22.73 lakh.