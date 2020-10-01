Cuttack: As many as 202 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

While 54 of them were home quarantine cases, 49 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 99 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 371 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 202 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 209 recoveries (30 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/AG3FYVh9FA — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 1, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 12,227 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 9,689 have recovered. There are 2,487 active cases and 51 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2, 22,734 with the detection of 3,615 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 859. Of the 3,615 new cases, 2,118 were reported from various quarantine centres in Odisha, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 49,645 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to over 33 lakh.