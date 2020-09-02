Cuttack: As many as 210 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Wednesday.

While 75 of them were home quarantine cases, 63 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 72 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 400 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 210 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 51 recoveries (1st September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/MqfsIViTI5 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 2, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 5,332 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 3,283 have recovered. There are 2,022 active cases and 27 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,09,780 with the detection of 3,219 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 514. Most of the new cases were detected in Khurda where 731 people tested positive, followed by Cuttack (400), Puri (217) and Balasore (194). Total nine districts reported more than 100 cases.

The state Tuesday tested 51,245 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 18.19 lakh.