Cuttack: As many as 217 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 75 of them were home quarantine cases, 44 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 98 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 409 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 217 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 225 recoveries (25 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/xBbdeA27CT — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 26, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 11,346 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 8,573 have recovered. There are 2,731 active cases and 42 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,05,452 with the detection of record 4,356 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 783. Of the 4,356 cases, 2,529 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 53,534 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 30.62 lakh.