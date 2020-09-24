Cuttack: As many as 299 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

While 85 of them were home quarantine cases, 71 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 143 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 567 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 299 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 273 recoveries (23 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/kM35bk8m7v — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 24, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 10,875 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 8,176 have recovered. There are 2,659 active cases and 40 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,96,888 with the detection of 4,340 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 752. Of the 4,340 fresh cases, 2,517 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 50,570 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 29.56 lakh.